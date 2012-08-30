The McKale Parahistorical Award

Posted on August 30, 2012 by George McKale

While the Sonoma League for Historic Preservation recognizes individuals who undergo projects that generate public awareness and appreciation of Sonoma’s unique heritage, I too, have made it my business to honor such efforts. In the past few months, two amazing preservation-oriented groups are worthy of the distinguished McKale Parahistorical Award (MPA) for excellence above and beyond the normal.

The first MPA goes to Fred Allebach and Scott Summers. These two have created a free brochure sponsored by the Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards, detailing many of Sonoma’s significant individuals laying in rest at Mountain Cemetery. The brochure not only provides historic information, but an easy-to-read map, so that finding these burial sites becomes an easy task. In all seriousness, what these two have created was badly needed and provides a great service to this community. These efforts should make all Sonomans proud as we witness visitors to Sonoma walking through Mountain Cemetery, brochure in hand, learning more about our incredible past.

The next MPA award goes to Bill Kizer and the group he started called Respect Our Loved Ones (ROLO). ROLO has put together two clean-up events at both Valley and Mountain Cemeteries. I am ashamed to admit, I have not been able to attend either event. Twice, after each day’s clean-up, ROLO has provided a BBQ for volunteers. Their efforts have assisted the City, as clean-up of our cemeteries reduces the burden of city employees. Cleaning our cemeteries is not only a sign of respect, but the efforts of our community to create a better experience, exemplifies what makes our community stand out from others.

Looking for something to do? Falling into the anthropological category, visiting the exhibit “Chester Arnold: Trees” might be just what the doctor ordered. The Sonoma County Museum is displaying a variety of Arnold’s work which reflect a variety of human themes and, from an anthropological stance, his work addresses human impacts on our landscape. Focused on “trees, forest landscapes, and the interactions between humanity and these wild spaces” the exhibit is sure to captivate all audiences. The best part, Arnold lives and works right here in Sonoma.

A little closer to home, still displayed at the General Joseph Hooker House, is the exhibit entitled: “The Store on the Corner” which highlights the history of the Duhring Building. The exhibit traces a 150-year history through a series of photographs. As buildings do, the architectural evolution of the Duhring Building can be seen in it’s adobe construction in 1860, a newly created brick exterior completed in 1891, and through to its apparent demise in 1990, as it was almost destroyed by a horrific fire. As with all great love stories, the Duhring Building made a comeback, forever embedded in the hearts of our community. The building was rebuilt after the fire, using the same bricks from its pre-fire construction, keeping true to its original design.

Onto the next subject and one of my favorites: archaeologists. It is a scientifically proven fact that archaeologists are the brightest of the bright, and in fact, of all scientific disciplines are the most congenial when it comes to interaction with the public. Just don’t ask if they have ever found gold and never, never, never ask about dinosaurs. If you stick to these two tenets, the original premise is unquestionably true.

Last week, during the California Mission Ride weekend send-off, archaeologists were busy at work behind the mission. Recall that their goal was to identify anomalies beneath the surface of the soil that might be indicative of mission foundations. The team did not use shovels, but Ground Penetrating Radar. Rumor has it that a number of anomalies were identified and I will keep my readers updated as the laboratory results and researchers begin to make sense of the data.

Once again, congratulations to the recipients of the MPA, Fred Allebach, Scott Summers, Bill Kizer and ROLO. You too could win the prestigious MPA. Promote and preserve Sonoma history, go out and make a difference, let me know about it, and I’m pretty confident the distinguished award will be yours.