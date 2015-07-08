Tri tip…if it’s good enough for a super model…

Posted on July 8, 2015 by Sarah Stierch

Alright folks, this isn’t gossip – it’s gospel truth.

Former supermodel turned television host Tyra Banks was at the farmers’ market on Tuesday night with her mother and daughter.

While we don’t get all giddy about celebrity sightings here at the Sun, we do get excited when fabulous people enjoy the edible and drinkable fruits of our labor (and she is fabulous, I mean, c’mon, she’s one of 7 women repeatedly ranked as one of the most influential people in the world by Time!) .

So what did she eat? Well, when in Rome…she ate TRI TIP at the famous TIPS Tri-TIP Trolley.

According to insiders, she ordered their panzanella salad and added tri tip on top (leave it to a supermodel to rock the salad with the tri tip, right?). She also enjoyed their famed gumbo, too.

Moments later, Banks mother, Carolyn, went up to order more tri tip and an open face shrimp sando. Upon leaving, Banks took a business card and declared “I can’t wait to eat at your restaurant!”

While we don’t have a TIPS Tri-TIP restaurant yet, our fine Sonoma Valley businesses are always looking for a good investor, Ms. Banks.

But seriously, come back any time for the best tri tip in NorCal. We are delighted you enjoyed it! (And we’re always looking for experienced models for the annual Trashion fashion show, too!) tipstritip.com