1 dead and 1 injured in Sonoma car crash

Posted on August 13, 2015 by Sonoma Valley Sun

One man died and another is seriously injured after a car crash late Friday night (August 7) on 7th Street East, near Rover Road, in Sonoma.

The two men were leaving a wedding party when their 2010 Porsche Cayenne crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at 11:55 PM. The car flipped over and it took 45 minutes to extract the men from the car.

The man who died, the driver, was Yan Wang, a 28-year old resident of Mountain View. Yan was set to be married to his fiance, Raechelle Medellin, on Saturday, August 8, the day after the crash took place. The couple met through a dodgeball team. They had just relocated the Bay Area from Chicago. They were dating for three years.

The passenger, a 28-year old man from New York, is in critical condition at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. He has neck and head trauma.

An online campaign to raise funds to support Raechelle, who is going through a work transition and is in need of additional support at this time. Find out more here: http://www.gofundme.com/raechelleslifefund