One man died and another is seriously injured after a car crash late Friday night (August 7) on 7th Street East, near Rover Road, in Sonoma.
The two men were leaving a wedding party when their 2010 Porsche Cayenne crashed into a tree. The crash was reported at 11:55 PM. The car flipped over and it took 45 minutes to extract the men from the car.
The man who died, the driver, was Yan Wang, a 28-year old resident of Mountain View. Yan was set to be married to his fiance, Raechelle Medellin, on Saturday, August 8, the day after the crash took place. The couple met through a dodgeball team. They had just relocated the Bay Area from Chicago. They were dating for three years.
The passenger, a 28-year old man from New York, is in critical condition at Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa. He has neck and head trauma.
An online campaign to raise funds to support Raechelle, who is going through a work transition and is in need of additional support at this time. Find out more here: http://www.gofundme.com/raechelleslifefund
10 thoughts on “1 dead and 1 injured in Sonoma car crash”
Sad, but the plug for the gofundme is excessive. If it turns out he was drunk driving the gofundme money (now at 26k) should go to the costs of first responders attending to this wreck. And what about the survivor’s medical bills? Hard to imagine people who can afford a wine country wedding and a porsche cayman really need 26k.
I think that your comment is excessive and you shouldn’t comment on things that you have no understanding about on people you don’t even know. If you were ever in the same situation I think you would be grateful for friends and family supporting you at a time of great loss.
To MJ: It’s so easy to comment negatively when you don’t know the full circumstances. Consider the old adage – if you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all.
Is the fiancée pregnant?
Anyone who has ever driven such a vehicle, knows the vehicles are well balanced and would only be involved in such an accident if the driver was driving at a high speed, excessive of the posted speed. If he was intoxicated shouldn’t his insurance pay for damages to the surrounding property. Maybe it sounds foolish but I would seriously be surprised if alcohol wasn’t involved.
I am getting tired of people coming here and playing like inhibited school children at the cost of the lives and property of locals
Ya cause they really need a go fund me page, why don’t they use the un needed wedding expenses to pay for his DRUNK driving accident. I surely wouldn’t support the fund of a drunk driver and his death!
There is no evidence at this time that this was a drunk driving accident. Further, the fund is not for the deceased, but rather for somebody living, breathing, and perfectly capable of reading this article and your comments. Please consider the deceased’s family and friends when you post your comments folks. If Yan were your friend or your brother or your father that passed away, would you say the same thing? If Raechelle were your friend or your sister or your mother, would you say the same thing?
Death is always sad. But this is a scam. Raechelle’s twin sister works at Goldman Sachs making a 6 figure salary. Save the donations for people that are really needy. And not someone who just doesn’t want to work.
Raechelle, I don’t know you or Yan. I don’t know and don’t care about what car Yan was driving, whether he was intoxicated, or where your sister is employed. I hope you’re not reading this, but if you are, please know that for every hateful comment posted here, there are 100 of us who are silently keeping you in our thoughts, for your time of grief and for the space you need for healing. You’ve suffered a personal loss that no one reading this can possibly understand, and I’m shocked that other humans can so thoughtlessly and so publicly rush to judgment without knowing you, to write words that would cause you more pain. So for everything that people have written above and anything people might write after me, know that these are words which under normal circumstances would never reach you, because they are the type of character whom you would never befriend and never will. I’m grateful for your generous friends and family — keep them close, take all the time you need to heal, and know that there are strangers out here who care for you as well.
Raechelle, I am very sad to know this tragedy happened to you and Yan. I hope you restarted a new life well.
An intern hired by you in KCG