Time to Embrace Limits, Consume Less

Posted on December 17, 2015 by Fred Allebach

From a very young age I have enjoyed learning about the history of life, animals and people. Our story, and the story of the world is fascinating and fills my imagination with awe and wonder. Recently as I re-studied the human journey out of Africa, our genetic odyssey, I was struck by the irony of how this great story may end up tragically undone as a result of our own success. Can we pull a rabbit out of our hat here locally to represent all the clear hopes and dreams many of us share? How in the world will we come to grips with necessary limits when our local economy is appears dependent on increased growth and consumption?

70,000 or so years ago the human race experienced a population a bottleneck. The climatic effects of the Toba volcanic event reduced total human population to only 3000 people. All modern humans are descended from this group. 50,000 years ago with the advent of behavioral modernity, we had a great leap forward which brought a manifold increase in our survivability. From this place of 3000 people and enhanced cognitive abilities our race left Africa and spread around the whole world.

Fast forward to 10,000 years ago, the beginnings of agriculture and domestication, then the metal ages, sailing tech, more complex hierarchical society, math, science, written language, and on to 1850 and the following Industrial Revolutions, to 1950 and quantum increases in energy use, tech, computers, the Green Revolution and here we find ourselves at 7 billion people and reaping the ill harvest of our success.

We in the First World have proven our abilities by dominating the whole planet and our fellow man. I watch in horror as animals I’ve always loved suffer the consequences of climate change and start to go extinct. A 6th Great Extinction on my watch?! I read with shame how Third World labor supplies products I use. I sense with shock that my very sustenance is contingent on invisible toxics and pesticides all the while “organic” and “sustainable” have become PR spin. Many have begun to realize the negative systemic consequences of our apparent success. Some care, some are in denial. I personally can’t in good conscience support a system that results in all this cancerous destruction. Yet at the same time I am trapped by it as if a passenger on a huge ship.

How to steer and change direction of this ship?

Locally this manifests as struggles with denialism: winery events, hotels, development, and tourism, and also with positivism: efforts to adapt to climate change, preserve nature, foster social justice, provide food, education and resources for the disadvantaged etc. The haves here are generous; they have a heart; they give of their extra. The conscientious volunteer. There is a large base of people essentially on the same page and acting in ways according to their abilities. What we are lacking is a systemic central theme and organizing principle for all these people who sense the world is not right. The sentiment of this group needs to be brought to bear in the public sphere in a more forceful way.

There has been a constant struggle to frame how we move forward as a community. As I see it, the growth-at-all-costs faction does not address salient issues. The forces of growth are a critical and intransigent roadblock to necessary change. They are in denial we live on a finite planet. Many politicians and local players appear to be captive and/or justifiers of the growth lobby.

This all gets down to one question. Are there reasonable limits to growth? Defining limits, for Americans, people who consume the most of any in the whole world, is a reasonable sacrifice to ask for, yet there is so far no credible alternatives to our market, growth economy and really, there is no one in power who is displaying the necessary will to act. So far we are seeing efforts to finesse the fatal consumerism into a fantasy renewable green future.

From where I stand, we have clearly come to a widespread maladaptive place and it’s time for a change in the order of things. What was once adaptive is no longer OK. We are in Stone Age present. On one hand our deeply ingrained moral capacities are stuck in parochial, small group survival modes. On the other hand our ethics have not caught up with the complex, multi-layered contexts of industrial society. What was OK for a world human population of 300,000 or a million is not even close to OK with 7 or 9 billion. Taking whatever we want by force and damn the rest is no longer OK. We’ve got real, legitimate social equity and environmental justice issues to deal with.

We as human beings find ourselves in a mass checkmate of our own making. As with classic tragedy, our greatest qualities turn to hubris and become our undoing. This tragedy is at the level of our whole species, of the whole planet. Agriculture, industry, the Internet, resource extraction, energy use; we participate as individuals and en masse. A Prius and a $1000 donation is not close to enough mitigation.

The only rational solution is to reframe and stop playing the game that got us into this mess. It’s not going to go forward from here. As Americans, we are a big part of the problem. We need to stop buying into the autopilot consumer mentality constantly pushed at us from all angles. We need to use our tremendous ability and creativity to change the channel, not to justify more of the same through unworkable techno-fixes.

Half measures and incrementalism will not be good enough. We have great ability to imagine and see our way out of a bind; so let’s do it. Society and economy are not written in stone. Look at all the great farmland here, and local food is unaffordable and the main crops are to get intoxicated? Let’s get some big open fields into local vegetable production. If Malthusian numbers are part of the problem and we like to do the nasty, get fixed; use birth control. If we already have enough food, resources and money but it is ill distributed, take charge and reallocate in a fair way. If wealth is dependent on unjust and unsustainable methods of generation, divest. Give away the extra over $2 million, how much do you really need? Reallocatees can work for free to serve the whole. If we need clean, green energy, incentivize it; penalize dirty energy. Where are the smart young leaders to propose the likes of this? Step up to the plate; now is your time. Let’s reframe the maladaptive.

For us to act locally and represent our ideals, the core solution will be to do a lot less in terms of consumption. Use way less of everything, power down. More stuff is not the answer. Increasing consumption, and a slavish growth meme is directly related to planetary degradation and an undermining of the very context for life that supports us. We’re sure not going to change the channel by listening to people who can’t see their way out of the very system that is causing all the trouble. The trick is in how to satisfy our creative impulses without needing to consume energy and resources for everything we do. How to have an effective personal life and an economy that is not based on increasing energy use and consumption? How to reframe the economy to mitigate record inequity? How to dial our effects back?

Shop entirely at Thrift Stores. Get involved; instead of buying things go to City and County meetings for stimulation and entertainment. Get on a board or on a committee; throw your 2 cents in. Have meetings so obligatory buying of food is not built in; bring your own lunch and meet at your house. Shop at Grocery Outlet and use up the food that would otherwise be thrown out. Buy produce from local farmers and boost them up. Ditch your TV and center back in on reading all those books that are at Thrift Stores. Work less, spend less, trade more. Ride your bike to the grocery or laundry with a cart behind. Make it harder and harder for cars to dominate the streets. Insist that our government not blindly support growth and at least make some effort to support an overall power down.

Bottom line: Time to embrace limits; Encourage a decoupling of our happiness from the perceived need to consume simply for consumption’s sake.

Smart people who see things clearly can’t wait forever for our world system of socio-economic constructs to change and productively adapt. That’s not going to happen. It’s time to act; time to change the rules. How? As Gandhi said, we have to be the change we want. This is the Occupy Movement’s thesis, just do it. This is what people have always done. This is bottom up. This may not be pleasant for those invested in the current stasis. The fact is: the powers that be are not acting fast enough nor displaying enough understanding of the magnitude of our problems. The powers that be are the problem and the impediment to necessary adaptive changes. The powers that be justify and are dependent on the very things we need to change.

Are we left with one choice only, to have to adapt to the systems’ failure to change? Screw the system. Change the channel. Our legacy economic system is neither inevitable nor unstoppable. That nothing can be done is a myth. Or else our name is not Homo sapiens.

There are cracks in the current system, ones that point the way to an earnest sharing economy. These areas need to be exploited by the people to make end runs around the existing stasis. There’s nothing in the rule of the 1% for us. The 1% is hoarding and sucking the lifeblood out of the resources we need to better share. We have clearly come to a widespread maladaptive place and it’s time for a change in the order of things. We can make one start by enacting laws to bring some sane collective policy to the table. Democracy means one person, one vote, not 400 billionaires to run the whole country, not 20 millionaires to run the whole county, not 5 millionaires to run the city.

The values of the people are not reckoned in terms of money alone. There is clear need for bold leadership that reflects the type of thinking I’m putting forth in this essay. As George Clinton says: change your mind and your ass will follow. For leaders: people are hungry for some honest talk and some will to act; we can’t wait forever; change your mind and the people will follow.

Possible top down tactic for elected officials: just show the will to act, that would be sufficient; one elected official, try it, support will come. We hear from poltiicians and government how nothing can really be done; the system is inevitable; we don’t have the money etc.; not good enough. Show the will to act. Speak the truth that all intelligent people already see written large across the wall! Make us take a pill to stop ourselves!

Beyond leaders, what if we woke up and stepped up to creating and enacting solutions ourselves? When we realize we can take charge, the sky’s the limit. Each one of us has the capacity to change the channel. If this was a metaphorical TV show, you take over and start producing your own show. You write the script. You take charge of creating adaptive social constructs. This not radicalized; it’s sane. We are being fed a widespread line of crap and we need to stop taking it as if it was normal.

One bottom up tactic: a non-violent replacement process, simply act out new rules and ignore the old ones. Widespread civil disobedience is effective. MLK, Gandhi. When one of us gets assassinated, another will have to step up. When resources are thin, when times are tough, when things are clearly not working for the good, smart people start thinking of ways to change the channel. This is what humanity has always done. This is what we come from, those 3000 people who were faced with a do-or-die landscape after the Toba Event. This is our story. We can’t allow sane action to be stopped and forestalled by a crazy and tragic checkmate.

While we wait for leaders to emerge, we still have to act ourselves. We need change all the way around, incremental, medium, large. That’s it.

The old egalitarian hunter-gatherer “we’re all in this together” way has been lost to us. Somehow we need to gain back that flavor, start sharing more, having less impact, being inclusive, putting all people into the in-group. Yet we find ourselves enmeshed in a system where for us to even eat and survive is part of the industrial cancer problem. Some smart cookie needs to step up here and frame us a way forward that 7 to 9 billion people can actually do. One suggestion: behavioral downsizing, choke off the demand for extraneous products, radically simplify. Fulfillment is fundamentally inside, not outside. How much energy do you need to be fulfilled?

This is all a tough nut to crack. I think we can agree that waiting for the system to change is not working. Time to start being the change, start rocking the boat, stop standing for not good enough. We can plan ahead. We can balance the scales. We can take Paris climate change points and insist they be measured and acted upon right here. Hold some feet to the fire. We’ve got the smart people right here. I want to see stewardship, hopes and dreams and awe and wonder realized, not fight constant rearguard actions against forces of denialist, no limits, endless frontier blind destruction.

I feel a sense of hopelessness. As I write there are powerful forces working by the minute to leverage the current 1% hegemony more and more, which then fights with all its power to stop any of the ideals expressed herein. Look at how democracy and real representative voting is being actively degraded by the plutocrats! In this light we are headed for collapse; the rich will simply buy themselves the privilege of dying last.

I hope to see people be for necessary changes and have that be the dominant tide. Being against, well, it works, but ultimately the pushback involved and the cycles of blame and revenge, that defeats us all. I read scolding pieces in the paper and while agree with the general premise, the tone defeats the message. Part of this project is just to be able to frame the issues effectively. I’m working on my tone at the same time sticking to my guns.

I’m hoping to cut through here with a message, in such a manner that I may be heard by the full spectrum of local players. Let’s call a spade a spade in a way that moves us all in the clear right direction. Paris is done, papers were signed and now, as always, it’s on us here to act.