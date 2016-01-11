Olive & Vine to close; will relocate to Sonoma

Posted on January 11, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Glen Ellen’s Olive & Vine will be closing in February for an eventual relocation to Sonoma.

The restaurant has been located in Jack London Village and has been credited with helping to boost recognition of the historic property for its fine dining, which includes Yeti Restaurant and Aventine.

A staple for Glen Ellen regulars, who flock to the restaurant for it’s filling wine country cuisine and popular Wednesday night neighborhood night, the restaurant announced via an email to patrons that they would be closing and relocating.

Rumors are already flooding Sonoma – could Olive & Vine be moving into the General’s Daughter property?

Their email stated that “later this year we’ll be located closer to the square in a beautiful new project we are working on.”

They will be catering under the guise of Cuvée Wine Country Events and Chef/Owner Catherine Venturini and Sommelier/Owner John Burdick are also going to be releasing a cookbook, “The Chef & the Sommelier (a Sonoma Valley Love Story).” The book will “viticulture and garden driven” and will celebrate not only food and wine, but the unique work-life relationship that Venturini and Burdick have perfected.

Many locals are excited about the new change – especially Sonoma-based folks – however, Glen Ellen will lose one of their big dining draws and let’s hope someone new will come along to take over the creative, delicious spot that Venturini and Burdick created.

Olive & Vine’s last service at their current location will be February 20th. Reservations are recommended for these last few weeks of service. 996-9152 | oliveandvine.com