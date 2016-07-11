Child killed in El Verano traffic accident

A three-year-old boy died early Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Railroad and West Verano Avenues, the CHP has reported.

The deceased is identified as Owen Todeschini, from the El Verano area.

A 65-year-old Glen Ellen man driving a 2006 Toyota initially stopped at the crosswalk, the CHP reported. As the family crossed the street, with the child in a stroller, the driver began to move forward again, striking the child.

The driver was not cited at the scene, but the CHP investigation is ongoing.