A three-year-old boy died early Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the intersection of Railroad and West Verano Avenues, the CHP has reported.
The deceased is identified as Owen Todeschini, from the El Verano area.
A 65-year-old Glen Ellen man driving a 2006 Toyota initially stopped at the crosswalk, the CHP reported. As the family crossed the street, with the child in a stroller, the driver began to move forward again, striking the child.
The driver was not cited at the scene, but the CHP investigation is ongoing.
3 thoughts on “Child killed in El Verano traffic accident”
At an intersection that NO ONE EVER STOPS FOR THE SIGNS. EVER. Why are the police rarely there…they’re at Starbucks in Maxwell Village. It always seems to take a child getting killed to get things going. That’s a dangerous intersection and needs a light.
I’ve talked to two people (who are responsible drivers) who said they have almost hit people in that intersection around that time of day. The way the sun hits it in the evening is blinding. I’m sure there have been tons of close calls. The city needs to make it into stop lights or at LEAST add a flashing cross walk. Why does a horrible tragedy have to happen before they make things safer??
It is my opinion that another fatal accident will occur on railroad soon. This one occurred even while obeying the law by stopping at the sign. I wittiness every day multiple sign running at that corner and all along Railroad Ave. El Verano Ave is no different. Kids walk all along from El Verano Elementary School and I see their life endangered frequently. Also Altimira Middle School kids come into “marauding muscle cars” ( I have one) that endanger them as well. You can see and hear them even at off hours. Maxwell Farms Regional Park also has children who are jeopardy by the irresponsible who ignore the crosswalk in the middle of El Verano Ave.
There is also Ernie Smith Park, Verano Park, Tree Ln Green Belt, Bear Cave Park and Larson Park in our area. Not to mention bicycle lanes on most streets.
What is really disturbing is that at 810 Grove St, a well staffed and honorable Sonoma County Sheriffs Office is right in the middle of this while the California Highway Police have not found it high priority even though they are aware. I sympathize and agree with John Myers. It is my information that it is not a patrolman’s prerogative but comes from a managerial decision in the Vallejo office.
I see a deteriorating living condition that is 1000Lb canary in the room that is being ignored. It has no political right or left but a quality of life, “When Courtesy Fails, Rules will Befall”.