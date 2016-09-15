L.A. Draw: Hamlin in Kenwood film fest

Posted on September 15, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

One highlight of the 30th Wine Country Film Festival, running September 22-25 in select Kenwood venues, is “The Fourth Noble Truth,” starring Harry Hamlin and Kristen Kerr.

Hamlin plays an actor who tries to deal with anger management issues through lessons with a Buddhist meditation teacher. With her he seeks the essential truths, one of which, following the sacred teachings of Hollywood, is to get her in the sack. Hamlin will attend the Saturday, September 24 screening for a fireside chat and short meditation. The event begins at 6 p.m. at Belos Cavalos.

Overall, the festival, which opens September 22 with the Gerald Depardieu winery road trip film “Saint Amour,” features 45 films and documentaries, plus workshops, special guests, wine and food. Individual tickets are $10-$35; VIP Festivals and Festival passes available. Wcff.us.