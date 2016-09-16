In search of the perfect wave

Posted on September 16, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The end of summer meets “The Endless Summer” as “Surf Craft: Design and the Culture of Board Riding,” currently on exhibit at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, winds up its successful run on September 25. To mark the occasion, SVMA will present three surf-related events during the exhibition’s final weekend, ranging from a classic surf movie (Bruce Brown’s “The Endless Summer”) to a Surf Craft family make-in and an appearance and reading by Christian Beamish, surfer, sailor and author of “The Voyage of the Cormorant.”

Brown’s groundbreaking film follows a global quest for the perfect wave, an American road movie for the new generation, with unspoiled beaches in place of the open highway.

Two California beach dudes with longboards and Jantzen trunks traveling the world, hanging with the locals and digging the culture. What could be cooler to a young 1966 audience?

The movie celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and Sonoma Valley Museum of Art presents the Director’s Special at The Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma on Friday, September 23 at 8 p.m. The $30 premium ticket price ($25 for SVMA members) includes admission to the film, a Surf Craft t-shirt (while supplies last), and a drink ticket. Film-only tickets are $17/$12.

On Saturday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m, the weekend events continue with the Surf Craft Family Make-In, an all-ages event of surf craft-inspired art making. Multiple art and craft stations will be set up with various materials and attended by local artists and craftspeople, who will the creation endeavor.

At 3 p.m., writer/surfer/shaper/sailor/boat builder and fisherman Christian Beamish will read from his book, “The Voyage of the Cormorant.” While working as an associate editor at The Surfer’s Journal (TSJ), Beamish began experimenting with keel fin shapes. He built an 18-foot Shetland Isle beach boat, Cormorant, in his San Clemente garage, and in 2009, took it on a three-month, solo sailing/surfing expedition down the Pacific coast of Baja powered only by sail and oars. The Cormorant will be on view at the Museum during his reading.

The Surf Craft Family Make-In costs $15 for adults and $5 for ages 13-17, while children 12 and under and SVMA Family-level members and above admitted free. “The Voyage of the Cormorant reading is $17 general, $12 members and free to Make-In ticket T museum is located at 551 Broadway in Sonoma. 707.939.7862. Svma.org.