Yes on V

Posted on September 16, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Does it make sense to dismiss an issue because, “There are more important things to worry about,” as often is the default position for some Sonoma residents?

If I were not a woman I might think there are more important things to worry about than equal pay for equal work. If I were not a mother I might think there are more things to worry about than the rising rate of childhood asthma in Sonoma. If I were not at home during the hours of 9 to 5 I might think there are more things to worry about than the daily disruptive nuisance and air pollution caused by gas-powered leaf blowers.

Whatever your personal issue may be, someone will tell you that there are more important things to worry about. A few particular issues, however, allow for easy solutions with benefits to both physical and mental health practically overnight. Banning smoking in restaurants was one. The prohibition of gas-powered leaf blowers within city limits, while permitting electric and battery-powered blowers, is another. Vote yes on Measure V.

Anne Argula, Sonoma