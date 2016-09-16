Does it make sense to dismiss an issue because, “There are more important things to worry about,” as often is the default position for some Sonoma residents?
If I were not a woman I might think there are more important things to worry about than equal pay for equal work. If I were not a mother I might think there are more things to worry about than the rising rate of childhood asthma in Sonoma. If I were not at home during the hours of 9 to 5 I might think there are more things to worry about than the daily disruptive nuisance and air pollution caused by gas-powered leaf blowers.
Whatever your personal issue may be, someone will tell you that there are more important things to worry about. A few particular issues, however, allow for easy solutions with benefits to both physical and mental health practically overnight. Banning smoking in restaurants was one. The prohibition of gas-powered leaf blowers within city limits, while permitting electric and battery-powered blowers, is another. Vote yes on Measure V.
Anne Argula, Sonoma