Emily’s Post: When etiquette goes to the dogs

Posted on September 17, 2016 by Emily

Dear Emily, My friend has a beautiful home but because the family has two dogs, the place is hard to visit — it stinks! Clearly the family is ‘nose blind’ to the odors, but walking in on it — let alone sitting on the smelly furniture — is very uncomfortable for visitors. Do I say something, or just gag and bear it?

– Loyal friend but pushed to the limit…

Dear Loyal Friend,

What is it that makes these dogs stinky? Do you dislike dogs or are you allergic? Does your friends neglect the dogs’ hygiene? Or do they neglect cleaning the house? Some people treat dogs as royalty and expect their guests to do the same, which is hardly my idea of hospitality. It it’s your sensitivities, you could probably just tell them — as cat-negative people like me do — I’m allergic. Let them know what will help. Take an anti-histamine, wear a scent (or find some smelling salts), and do your best.

If it’s any of the others difficulties, it’s harder. You could consider a “white lie” and tell them you’re allergic (unless they already know otherwise.) But do you tell the truth when you know it might create a breach in the relationship? How important are these friends to you? What would be the consequence of saying nothing and just trying to endure? If the smell keeps you from enjoying your friends (which seems likely since you talk about the “gag and bear it” possibility), then conflict will eventually emerge. If you can speak honestly to your friends, then perhaps you can work something out. Maybe you meet on neutral territory, or your friend comes to your house, or you hang out outside, Or maybe your friend will make accommodations to you and clean up, or keep the dogs in another room when you come?

I have refused to visit my friend Cindy, who always brought her boa constrictor out of the cage for me to “cuddle”. She can’t believe how uptight I am, so, I told her she is absolutely right: I am a wimp when it comes to snakes. I asked her if she could love me anyway, and she said yes. I hope it works out for you. Good friends are worth the try.

Dear Emily,

My little Chihuahua, Susie, has been my companion and comfort since my husband died five years ago. She goes everywhere with me and loves to snuggle. I recently met a wonderful widower, and we get along in every way except… Susie and I are used to snuggling in bed, under the covers, and John (not his name) does not want the dog in the bed. What should I do?

– Love My Dog!

Dear Love My Dog!

As the old song says, “Who Do You Love?” Only the dog? Also, perhaps, this new man?

Later in life, couples, even those “in love” make choices that younger people wouldn’t consider: separate beds, separate bedrooms, just being friends. All worth considering, and discussing with him. Or if those alternatives aren’t acceptable for one or both of you, then it’s him or Susie in the bed. Susie can still be your special companion, just not at night. Or you can keep Susie, but John may move on. As the old song says, “Who Do You Love?”