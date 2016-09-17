The next generation of ‘Jack’s Oak’

As the 400-year-old oak tree outside Jack London’s Glen Ellen cottage nears the end of its natural life, a seedling program is underway to perpetuate the legacy of “Jack’s Oak” and raise money for the state park in which it has become an iconic focal point.

The tree was already in majestic maturity 100 years ago when London sat beneath it to write and reflect. His only play, from 1916, was “The Acorn Planter,” in which he used the act of planting acorns to celebrate the coming of agriculture to Sonoma Valley. In doing so, he connected acorn planting with peace making, ruminating on the idea of planting seeds as a symbol for creating peace between people with differing points of view.

In 2014, when it was clear the tree was dying, acorns were collected. They have been nurtured for two years at Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen to develop seedlings that could be replanted.

Samantha Myhre from Quarryhill Botanical Gardens plants a Jack’s Oak seedling at Montini Preserve

A mission of Jack London State Historic Park, said spokesperson Anne Abrams, is to have the seedlings of Jack’s Oak branch out into the community to “grow” the story of this remarkable natural treasure.

“The hope is that community members will one day be able to write, read and find solace beneath the seedling of this majestic oak carrying on the historical legacy as well as the natural cycle of the tree’s life and progeny,” Abrams said.

In honor of Arbor Day this year, and as part of the ongoing 2016 Centennial Celebration of Jack London's life, one of the 17 seedlings was planted at Montini Preserve in Sonoma. Beside the tree is a plaque nearby explaining its history for future generations.

Another seedling was planted at the park, near the cottage and the original tree. The other seedlings are available to the public to purchase as a donation to help support Jack London State Historic Park. To find out more about purchasing a seedling, contact Jack park Executive Director Tjiska Van Wyk at [email protected] or 707.938. 3689.