Dogs of the Week at Pets Lineline

Posted on September 19, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Meet Sean and Connery. Sean and Connery are 5 year old tan with white male Chihuahuas. Neglected Sean and Connery came to Pets Lifeline as strays in very bad condition. Not only were they very thin, they had a horrible skin condition that left their skin chewed raw. Their little feet were so bad, that they could hardly walk it was so painful. After 4 months of treatment and A LOT of tender loving care, these sweet boy’s are completely healthy and ready for their new home.

They have been with us for dour months. After all they have been through, they have never lost their spark for love and life. Connery is a kisser and snuggler. Sean is a kisser, snuggler and player. He loves his stuffed toys. They run zoomies together in the shelter yard. Happy, happy happy! It is the cutest thing to watch. These boys have nothing love to give and so deserve to be in a loving caring home.

Meet these and other worthy roommates at Pets Lifeline.