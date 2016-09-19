Hard day’s nights on the road

Posted on September 19, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Filmmaker Ron Howard was 10 years old when The Beatles first appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show, the event that launched the tsunami of Beatlemania in the U.S. He was a star child actor (“The Andy Griffith Show,” “The Music Man”) but like most kids of the era, got swept up in the phenomena. All these years later, he focused his own creative chops on documenting the four short years the band played publicly.

“Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” shows four mates at the center of a cultural hurricane, and somehow remaining centered. The film shows Saturday, September 24 at the Sebastiani Theatre. Check sebastianitheatre.com for details.

“What makes it unique, to me, is the cultural pressures,” Howard said. “The fact that they were able to be that creatively ambitious, and maintain it, while they were coping with this remarkably wonderful reality of their success, is kind of awesome. In a way, that sort of creative integrity is at the heart of the story for me.”

At the height of the hysteria, the band quit the road, tired of the frantic touring pace and the huge, impersonal stadium shows. As Paul McCartney says in the film, “Playing in front of 56,000 people at Shea Stadium, you think to yourself, what more can you do?”

Howard marveled at the fact that they could turn their backs on what made the money – retire altogether from endless touring – to fulfill their creative needs. “That blows me away.”

The film also shows that although they wanted to get back to the studio, as a live band they were pretty bloody good. Howard’s team drew on new sources – bootleg recordings, forgotten local TV clips and fan footage – to get beyond the screaming audience noise that dominates the standard historical clips. They were then digitized and restored to add more detail.