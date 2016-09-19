Liberal Dirty Laundry

Posted on September 19, 2016 by Fred Allebach

Labor and Environmentalists

What does being progressive mean? Are progressives equal to environmentalists? Are all Liberals progressives and environmentalists? On the face of it, you’d think liberals would agree that both social and environmental justice are important and worthy causes. But as with any culturally-defined group, opinion is not homogenous and differences crop up.

Labor and environmentalism have been movements, over a long period of time, each with a solid history, moral, and factual basis. Both the labor force and the environment have suffered from multi-fold negative costs of modernization, industrialization and globalization. These movements then, have evolved and transformed, responding to big sweeps in US and world history.

Mainstream environmentalism has followed a trend since the 1980s to try and effect change incrementally from the inside of the power structure out. Mainstream labor and the union movement, since Nixon, has suffered a tremendous loss of power and influence, inside and outside of power. The end result of both trends: a climate change crisis and a tremendous socio-econ inequity that has separated the country and world into haves and have nots. Progressives as a whole, if that term includes environmentalists too, appear to have been outmaneuvered by the forces of business as usual (BAU).

The US middle class started to tank in the 1980s and now is pretty much gone. 1% bosses ran off with all the money, as a result of corporatization and globalization of the world economy. The middle classes’ loss was the Third World laborer’s gain, and many in the Third World saw their quality of life rise. The loss in US consuming power was actually good for lowering world carbon and greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint; and the new poverty suffered in the US was still incomparable to severe, Third World, dollar-a-day, no-services-at-all poverty. Yet, where these labor and environmental issues combine, in a world maldistribution of wealth, this becomes a core sustainability issue in itself, because the wealthy consume too much, with too high a GHG footprint, and the desperately poor create high environmental impacts because they have so few resources otherwise.

Measure B and Strange Bedfellows

To bring this back to a local context, let’s look at the 1993 Measure B in Sonoma, to limit hotels to a certain size in Sonoma. Darius Anderson, a powerful player in national politics, promised labor the chance to form a union at his proposed hotel, in exchange for labor’s support for the project. “Environmentalists” saw this as a one-off deal with the devil that ignored larger sustainability goals of limiting and reducing a conspicuous consumption economy.

Now, when the interests of normally antipathetic parties coincide, it’s not unusual for strange bedfellow alliances to be made. This hotel strange bedfellows situation caused a still-existing rift between some pretty major local labor activists, environmentalists, and sustainability advocates.

As a result of re-examining this issue, a number of disparate liberal ideological threads came to the fore concerning the real nature of “progress”, as compared to principles of conservation.

Herein lies a tension.

The Paradox of Progress

Progressivism is a philosophy that looks to advancements in technology and economic development that seek to improve the human condition. Yet it is these very tech and energy advancements that appear to be our undoing in terms of climate change. Labor inequity is also a result of “progress”, progress of bosses’ increasing control of the means of production.

Progressivism, growth and improvement have themselves become integral but covert threads of the sustainability paradigm, and of Climate Action 2020. How? Technology and green energy replacement are seen as humanity’s primary salvation. In this future, labor’s desires to share a piece of the pie with the top dogs is undiminished. Social equity means getting a fair share of the profits to be able to have a reasonable quality of life. Nothing really wrong with that idea.

However, a conservation-based, dialing back consumption to reduce a known American over-impact, seems to cause everyone’s mind to go blank. Any sort of power-down, simplified, local future, is dismissed as naive idealism. How could we possibly live at a carrying capacity level, without growth!? Both labor and business interests are pulling for more growth. They believe we need to produce and consume more. The only risk here is of a J-curve crash, if we overshoot the carrying capacity of S-curve sustainability.

Sustainable progress or sustainable development, leaves the assumptions of business-as-usual (BAU) economics in place and simply replaces the energy and tech inputs. A system of prosperity based on gratuitous consumption, that has led to both social and environmental injustice in the first place, is then supposed to serve as our future salvation.

A quick look at world energy footprint by country, in terms of aggregate, cumulative GHG impacts, shows the US to be way beyond all other counties. The US has near triple the effects of China. In this respect it is clear that if any possible world future is contingent on the rest reaching current US levels of consumption of resources, which China is shooting for, it simply will not work. The US needs to own that we have caused the bulk of the world’s GHG emissions problem and do our part to pay for and support the rest, including moderating our climate behavior now.

Power-down as a Viable Solution

In my opinion, the only sane solution for a projected world peak population of 9 billion by 2040, is to share-out energy and resources across all human systems so all have a sustainable, natural system carrying capacity level quality of life. The US has to power down while the rest are brought up, not power everybody else up to already unsustainable US consumption levels. This plan includes social justice, at carrying capacity consumption levels.

The world climate situation as a whole calls for serious GHG emissions mitigation, and a redistribution of wealth so that all people can have at least a secure material quality of life. This is where the sustainability paradigm begins to subsume both labor and environmentalism in perhaps a more pragmatic (but not without contradictions) frame. If the people at the bottom cannot afford to live and be housed, and if a small percent of people at the top control and consume the most resources, and if the ecological consequences of this systemic imbalance are destroying the earth, then our system is unsustainable, period.

BAU itself can’t imagine a power-down to carrying capacity, yet it is BA itself this is killing the whole system both human and natural. Something has to give. Do we consume our way out or start to conserve? Both? Who? How?

A Path to Sustainability or Collapse

This leads to a final paradox and a startling realization. Progress and prosperity are killing us and the planet. Some environmentalists and sustainability people are fundamentally not progressives. The answer for sustainability cannot be more of the same type of BAU but just with changed props. Progress of social and environmental justice through growing and consuming is a fatal homeopathy no matter how you cut the cake with energy and tech inputs. High impact human progress is at odds with preserving the baseline ecology that supports all of life. Conservation and being conservative, as in simplification and consuming less, has to enter as a viable alternative. Prosperity, in order to be actually sustainable, has to dial back progress and material consumption, and play up non-energy-using internal human spaces to realize quality of life. This means economic systems must be refigured in ways that sustainable development players consider to be naïve, impractical and overly idealistic. Time for economists to look outside the box and to get to work.

There appear to be enough resources now to keep 9 billion people alive on earth. BAU folks want them all to have all the goods. Will a human-caused 6th Great Extinction be the cost of our necessary progress to achieve this goal?