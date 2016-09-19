Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on September 19, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Peggy Jean Brafford, 87, of Sonoma, passed away August 19, 2016.

Gino Ugo Dito, 79, of Sonoma, passed away August 21, 2016.

Thomas James Feeney, 77, of Sonoma, passed away August 19, 2016.

Pamela Mary Laing, 69, of Sonoma, passed away August 13, 2016.

Andreas F. Pirker, 85, of Sonoma, passed away August 7, 2016.

Stephen Visich, 58, of Eldridge, passed away July 29, 2016.

Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more informationll 933-0101.