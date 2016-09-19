Warhol meets wine

Posted on September 19, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Napa winery Cuvaison has partnered with the Andy Warhol Foundation to produce the Andy Warhol by Cuvaison Collection.

In the 1980s, Alexander Schmidheiny, owner of Cuvaison, commissioned Warhol to create screenprints for Cuvaison wine labels. The commissioned works, which feature Warhol’s colorful, signature pop art style depicting wine grapes, have never been seen by the public until now.

The first set to be released (out of three), includes a Chardonnay and a red blend, all estate grown.

The 2014 Chardonnay is grown at Cuvaison’s iconic Carneros estate. The red blend is made in the Bordeaux-style and uses fruit from Mount Veeder. It is 78% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Malbec and 7% Cabernet Franc.

The two wines are paired with a beautifully designed gift box, featuring Warhol’s commissioned works. Cuvaison worked with the Andy Warhol Foundation to curate the wine labels for each wine. The set retails for $250 and is available only at the winery or online.

In addition to the wines, original works by Warhol are on display at Cuvaison’s Carneros winery until January 2017. Reservations recommended. 10AM-5PM daily. 707-942-2455. 1221 Duhig Rd., Napa. cuvaison.com