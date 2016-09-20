The Sun Eats ~ Sarah Stierch
Sarah Stierch Sarah Stierch is the Food + Drink Editor of the Sun (with occasional visits to other areas of the paper). Stierch has eaten, drunk, and written her way through 13 countries and the hottest food trends and communities in the USA. She's also a racing and travel geek, venturing beyond food/booze to cover subjects that connect to Sonoma Valley, such as IndyCar racing and other wine making regions. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post, the Independent, Salon, Gawker, Smithsonian and on National Public Radio, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Archives

2016 Sonoma Valley Harvest Fair food winners

Posted on September 20, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Sonoma County Harvest Fair has announced the 2016 winners of their food competitions. Congrats to all the winners, and as always, shop local!

Olive Oil

sevillano_2015_500_500The Olive Press took seven metals in the olive oil competition, including Best of Show. Their Sevillano earned the Best of Show title and a double gold in the California Delicate category. The Olive Press won double gold for their Arbequina and Picual; and gold for their Arbosana, Mission, Clementine, and Jalapeno olive oils. They won a lot of silvers, too, so get yourself to their Carneros tasting room to taste them all.

Another Sonoma Valley favorite, BR Cohn Olive Oil, also took home a Best of Show for their Raspberry Champagne Vinegar. Their Sonoma Syrah Vinegar took home a gold and they won numerous silvers and bronze medals in the vinegar category, too. They also won gold in the California Delicate category for their California Blend Extra Virgin olive oil. BR Cohn also received silver medals for their Sonoma Valley Estate Picholine Extra Virgin, Tuscan Blend, and Organic California Extra Virgin.

Pro Food Winners

golden state pickle works mayoOnly one Sonoma Valley-based food purveyor took home a food award this year. Golden State Pickle Works won a double gold for their fermented food friendly allium mayonnaise. They also won silver medals for their “Kosher dill” radish and Italian style green beans in the deli category; and three more silvers in the sauces category for their Everything Dressing, fermented green salsa, and peanut-ginger sauce.

Congrats to the winners! http://harvestfair.org

Save

Save

Save

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>