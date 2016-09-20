2016 Sonoma Valley Harvest Fair food winners

Posted on September 20, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Sonoma County Harvest Fair has announced the 2016 winners of their food competitions. Congrats to all the winners, and as always, shop local!

Olive Oil

The Olive Press took seven metals in the olive oil competition, including Best of Show. Their Sevillano earned the Best of Show title and a double gold in the California Delicate category. The Olive Press won double gold for their Arbequina and Picual; and gold for their Arbosana, Mission, Clementine, and Jalapeno olive oils. They won a lot of silvers, too, so get yourself to their Carneros tasting room to taste them all.

Another Sonoma Valley favorite, BR Cohn Olive Oil, also took home a Best of Show for their Raspberry Champagne Vinegar. Their Sonoma Syrah Vinegar took home a gold and they won numerous silvers and bronze medals in the vinegar category, too. They also won gold in the California Delicate category for their California Blend Extra Virgin olive oil. BR Cohn also received silver medals for their Sonoma Valley Estate Picholine Extra Virgin, Tuscan Blend, and Organic California Extra Virgin.

Pro Food Winners

Only one Sonoma Valley-based food purveyor took home a food award this year. Golden State Pickle Works won a double gold for their fermented food friendly allium mayonnaise. They also won silver medals for their “Kosher dill” radish and Italian style green beans in the deli category; and three more silvers in the sauces category for their Everything Dressing, fermented green salsa, and peanut-ginger sauce.

Congrats to the winners! http://harvestfair.org

Save

Save

Save