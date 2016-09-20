‘Active Aging’ lecture series continues

Posted on September 20, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital and Vintage House will continue the informative and popular lecture series, “Active Aging: Live Your Best Life Now” with three free lectures.

The presentations focus how to get the most out of your senior years. Lectures are scheduled from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on September 22, and November 3 at Vintage House,, 264 First Street East, in Sonoma.

Please RSVP to Vintage House at 707-996-0311, or [email protected] ; or to Celia Kruse de la Rosa, SVH, at 707-935-5257, or [email protected]

Scheduled topics and speakers include:

Thursday, Sept. 22 – Understanding The Mind-Body Health Connection

Patricia Brooks LCSW, PhD, will discuss the importance of understanding the mind-body connection and the role it plays in affecting our health. She also will discuss the steps we can take, such as mindfulness and meditation, to change how we experience and respond to physical discomfort, and in doing so improve our sense of wellbeing.

Dr. Brooks is a licensed Clinical Social Worker and earned a PhD in Healing Psychology and Integrative Medicine in 2003. She has worked in the Health Care field for over 40 years, specializing in the Mind-Body connection. She is a certified Clinical Hypnotherapist with an eclectic treatment approach tailored to an individual’s needs.

Dr. Brooks has designed and implemented numerous Integrative Medicine Programs including one at Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Thursday, Nov. 3 – Family Caregiving – Been There…Am There…Will Be There

Jennie Chin Hansen, RN, MSN, immediate past CEO of the American Geriatrics Society and a recent president of the 38 million member AARP, will discuss how 80 percent of longer-term care of loved ones is provided by families and friends, and how caregivers can access information and support to address this role. She will also identify predictable issues that emerge in caregiving, and discuss policy, programs and services that increasingly shape the healthcare landscape.

She currently serves as a senior strategic advisor to the American Geriatrics Society, and as a board member of the SCAN Foundation, Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), the Dignity Health System, The SCAN HealthPlan and The Altarum Institute.