Tomatoes abound at Kendall-Jackson this weekend

Posted on September 20, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

At Kendall-Jackson, wine and food are synonymous. The winery boasts one of the region’s largest farm-to-table food programs, including massive on-site gardens and a large culinary program.

This weekend, foodies and wine lovers will unite at Kendall-Jackson’s Fulton estate to celebrate the harvest, with proceeds benefiting Redwood Empire Food Bank and No Kid Hungry.

The weekend starts on Friday, September 23, with a farm-to-table dinner and silent auction that will take place on-site at Kendall-Jackson’s estate gardens. Each course will be created by a pair of star chefs led by Kendall-Jackson’s Executive Chef Justin Wangler and Culinary Gardener Tucker Taylor. Chefs will create dishes starring produce from Kendall-Jackon’s gardens.

Star chefs include Top Chef Masters Douglas Keane & Sang Yoon, Top Chef contestants Brooke Williamson and Casey Thompson, Williams-Sonoma Chef Partners Joshua McFadden and Ryan Pollnow. Dinner will be served al fresco.

The ever-so-fun Heirloom Tomato Festival takes place Saturday, September 24. Over 40 Sonoma County restaurants and caterers serve tomato-focused food and guests can sample tomatoes from over 150 varieties grown on-site. It’s hands down one of the most fun events of the year in Wine Country.

Celeb chefs face off in mystery ingredient challenges focused on tomato-based dishes, live music, and of course, lots of wine will be available. Guests can also participate in educational seminars, including garden tours.

Reservations are required for the dinner and silent auction and are $225. The Heirloom Tomato Festival starts at $95. 5007 Fulton Rd., Fulton. kj.com

