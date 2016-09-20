Wine time: ’15 Nobilo Icon Sauvignon Blanc

Posted on September 20, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

This week, summer comes to an end. But, I don’t care. Sauvignon Blanc will remain one of my go-to easy drinkin’ beverages when I’ve had a long day at work.

However, this week I’m getting out of Sonoma Valley for my SB. This week we’re going to New Zealand. Well, not literally, but through glasses of wine. Oh the glory of wine, travel far and wide without leaving the comfort of your own home.

New Zealand Sauv Blanc went from trendsetter to uncool pretty quickly. New Zealander winemakers were creating inexpensive, grassy and grapefruit heavy wines that flipped Old World Sauvignon Blanc on its head.

Well, as a fan of throwbacks, and as someone who woke up to find multiple bottles of New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc at my office awaiting review, I could not resist sharing a few with readers that are will cause you to forget the scars of eating a handful of freshly cut grass in the early 2000s.

The 2015 Nobilo Icon Malborough Sauvignon Blanc (retails around $18) is a delight. One of the oldest Sauvignon Blanc producers in New Zealand (now owned by Constellation), Nobilo Wines has created a great wine for a great price.

The Icon label is the flagship wine for Nobilo, and is a step up from their more commonly found Nobilo Sauv Blanc that retails for about half the price.

The Icon grapes are from the Castle Cliffs Vineyard, a cool climate site that benefits from Antartic winds (how awesome is that?) and gravely soil from glaciers that makes for a wine balanced in citrus and minerality.

The wine is more reminiscent of a Sancerre, with rich minerality and a touch of fruitiness. While some might declare a lightly grassy nose, I picked up a touch of passion fruit and wet river rock. A bit of honey dew welcomes the drinker on the palette and chilled peaches and Meyer lemon zest make for a nice finish.

For the price point this screw cap is a great deal. Consider buying one to drink now and one to age for 2-3 years. Pair with scallops or your favorite Netflix series. nobilowines.com

This wine was provided to the Sun for review. Please contact Sarah Stierch at [email protected] to submit your wine for review.