Community letter from B&G Clubs on arrest of former employee

Dear Parents & Community Members,

By now, you may have seen media coverage of the arrest of a former employee of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley, who resigned from his position at the organization three years ago. I wanted to take this opportunity to update you on the situation and address any concerns you may have.

First of all, we are shocked and deeply concerned by the developments. The safety and well-being of your children is our absolute top priority, and I am confident that we remain the safest place for the youth of our community. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct a thorough investigation of this serious matter, and will continue to do so throughout the investigation and legal process.

Any information or questions about this case should be directed to Healdsburg police officer Craig Smith at 431-3377.

For more information about preventing abuse or recognizing child sexual abuse, please contact the Redwood Children’s Center in Santa Rosa at 707-565-6360 . The Darkness to Light website also has information for parents at http://www.d2l.org/

As with any potential employee or volunteer at our Clubs, the former employee was subject to multiple background checks. Our organization does not tolerate any inappropriate or illegal activity on the part of any Club staff, volunteer, or youth member.

Again, I assure you that our Clubs remain the safest place for Sonoma Valley youth. Please feel free to contact me at any time with questions, concerns, or suggestions that you or your child may have about this situation, as we are always here for you and your children.