‘Hamlet’ — What’s not to love?

Posted on September 21, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

As the curtain rises on “I Hate Hamlet,” the lead character seems to have it all: celebrity, a beautiful girlfriend, a devoted agent, the perfect Manhattan apartment where famous actor John Barrymore lived while alive, and a chance to play Hamlet in Central Park.

And yet, it is, as Shakespeare’s prince might have mused, not to be.

Sonoma Arts Live presents Paul Rudnick’s “I Hate Hamlet,” September 23 through October 9, on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall.

The young actor, played by Bill Garcia, hates Shakespeare, and is more than a little afraid that his TV resume is no match for the legendary part. Enter the Ghost, not of the King of Denmark but acting great Barrymore, who is just as dashing – and drunk – as he was in his swashbuckling heyday. Barrymore’s ghost (Randy St. Jean) cajoles Andrew into accepting the Hamlet role to fulfill his destiny as an actor.

The humorous script winks at the fact that modern audiences are intimidated by Shakespeare – “It’s algebra on stage!” Rudnick said the play deals “with all of our secret dirty thoughts concerning high art; we’ve all dozed through our share of Shakespeare. ‘I Hate Hamlet’ celebrates the theater, in all its artifice and happy dementia.”

The Sonoma production is directed by Joey Hoeber (who helmed “Jake’s Women” and “Same Time, Next Year” here last season) and Nellie Cravens, the actor, producer and Shakespeare teacher.

“Joey Hoeber I read this play last year; and I laughed out loud so much that my husband asked what I was reading,” recalled Executive Artistic Director Jaime Love. “The minute I closed the script, I knew it was a must for our audiences. I’m really excited about the cast.”

“We’ve assembled such a great group of actors,” Love said, “and Equity actors Joey Hoeber and Nellie Cravens make a great directing team, and they’re also in the cast.”

Isabelle Grimm and Jill Wagoner round out the cast.

“I Hate Hamlet” runs September 22,23,24,25,29,30, and October 1,2,6,7,8,9. Tickets are available at Sonomaartslive.org or by calling the box office at 866-710-8942 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday. The venue is in the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa St., Sonoma.

Photos by Miller Oberlin