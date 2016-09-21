Oktoberfest at Schug winery 10/1

Posted on September 21, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Schug will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration at its Carneros winery on October 1.

This is the first Oktoberfest they have hosted since the death of founder Walter Schug last year.

The winery will be serving Federweisser (newly fermented white wine from barrel) and Zwiebelkuchen (German onion tart) as a tribute to Schug.

Additional German traditional food will be paired with Schug’s many wines, including excellent Pinot Noir from their estate. Live music, games, arts and crafts tables, photobooths and a raffle will be available, too.

This family friendly event takes from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $45 for the general public adults, $35 for wine club members. Children under 12 are free and children 12 and up are $10 and each child receives a free pumpkin. schugwinery.com.