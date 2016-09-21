Sarah Stierch Sarah Stierch is the Food + Drink Editor of the Sun (with occasional visits to other areas of the paper). Stierch has eaten, drunk, and written her way through 13 countries and the hottest food trends and communities in the USA. She's also a racing and travel geek, venturing beyond food/booze to cover subjects that connect to Sonoma Valley, such as IndyCar racing and other wine making regions. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post, the Independent, Salon, Gawker, Smithsonian and on National Public Radio, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Oktoberfest at Schug winery 10/1

September 21, 2016

Schug will host its annual Oktoberfest celebration at its Carneros winery on October 1.

This is the first Oktoberfest they have hosted since the death of founder Walter Schug last year.

The winery will be serving Federweisser (newly fermented white wine from barrel) and Zwiebelkuchen (German onion tart) as a tribute to Schug.

Additional German traditional food will be paired with Schug’s many wines, including excellent Pinot Noir from their estate. Live music, games, arts and crafts tables, photobooths and a raffle will be available, too.

This family friendly event takes from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $45 for the general public adults, $35 for wine club members. Children under 12 are free and children 12 and up are $10 and each child receives a free pumpkin. schugwinery.com.

