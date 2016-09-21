Police: More alleged victims coming forward in Sonoma man’s molestation case

Posted on September 21, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

To possibly identify additional victims, Healdsburg police today released a photo of Paul Dwayne Kilgore, the Sonoma man arrested Sunday on felony child molestation charges. His bail is $1 million.

Kigore, 68, came under suspicion last month when police received a report of his alleged inappropriate behavior with two boys in the shower area of the Parkpoint Health Club in Healdsburg.

In September of 2013, Dwayne Kilgore resigned as the athletic director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley. Starting as a volunteer, he worked there 11 years.

After the arrest, the Healdsburg Police Department received “numerous phone calls from persons alleging to be victims of Kilgore and persons having information relating to the acts of abuse,” according to a statement by Sgt. John Haviland. The calls included information about alleged crimes elsewhere in Sonoma County.

The initial investigation established that Kilgore took pre-teen and teenage boys on recreational outings and overnight trips as “some kind of mentor,” Sgt. Luis Rodriguez reported. It was alleged that during some of these trips that some of the lewd acts occurred, he said. The timing of the trips was not disclosed.

The formal charges against Kilgore are lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and continued sexual abuse of a child. His arraignment is October 4.

Officials asked anyone with related information to contact Healdsburg police Officer Craig Smith at 707.431.3377.