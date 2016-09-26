First taste: brunch at FARM at Carneros

Posted on September 26, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

FARM at Carneros recently launched their new brunch, which is unlike any other brunch the area. It’s debuacherous, decadent, and while not cheap, it’s a treat that can mark special occasions, provide recovery from a long previous day of wine tasting, or make a great option to waiting with the masses at Fremont Diner.

The new brunch is part of a rebranding and revitalization of the 28-acre property located on Sonoma Hwy on the edge of Napa. We visited on a warm Sunday afternoon to check out the new digs and new dishes.

Al fresco dining rules at FARM, with an “agri-chic” (yeah, that’s a thing) style that blends the contemporary with rustic and natural fiber furnishings. However, leave your overalls at home – this is a hip space that makes one feel cool just being there.

We enjoyed a table for two overlooking the bocce courts, with a splash of sun balancing out the cool shade of an overhead arbor.

Brunch at FARM is different than other brunches. Guests each pay $45 and the table selects four family-style dishes to share. Dishes are prepared with the number of guests in mind – our table comprised two guests, making our portions half the size of a nearby table of four.

It’s a lot of food, so take heed – come famished and you’ll leave full.

After much debate, we started with the Garden Tomato Salad. The salad was a work of art. Fresh heirloom tomatoes were paired with stunning nectarines from K&J Orchards in Winters.

While the tomatoes were fresh and flavorful, the nectarines were a real sweet treat. Almond crumbles and burrata added a next texture to the plate. The only thing missing was a bit more acid to complement the tomatoes – perhaps a touch of balsamic.

We could not pass up the lobster BLTs. We ate them so fast we barely had time to savor the delicate Maine lobster served on a classic New England-style hot dog bun. Fresh garden herbs made for a nice touch, with a few cherry tomatoes tucked between the leaves. A hearty slice of bacon topped the sandwich off – yum.

By this time, we were already busting at the seams.

We had each ordered or a glass of wine (a ’14 William Fevre Chablis for Lauren and a ’15 Brick & Mortar Rose of Pinot for me), too. But, our job here was not done.

We were already ready for a nap by the time our third course arrived – chicken & waffles.

Two well-battered “smoked” chicken thighs sat upon two slices of a tasty Belgian waffle. The smokiness of the batter was interesting, reminding me of the flavor of smoked sausage. The smokiness combined with the juicy dark meat was warm and comforting.

It was served with pepper syrup – we did not know if that meant spicy or black pepper. It meant spicy, and wow, was it spicy. I love my heat, but the heat was a bit too much for the salty, smoky chicken and the savory, sweetness of the waffle. I liked the dish, but I would request plain syrup next time.

Our poor waiter ignored our moans and groans and cries for “no more food,” but just like that iconic scene in Monty Python’s “Meaning of Life,” we had to have the dinner mint…

…and that dinner mint was buttermilk biscuits served with foie gras mousse.

We were so full it probably took us an hour to work through the dish, which required a glass of Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs to help us out, of course.

The biscuits were served with fig jam and fresh figs and edible flowers on a schmear of foie gras. The biscuits were spectacular, buttery and flaky. Combine that with a touch of smooth foie gras “butter” and it was one of the richest, most decadent, delicious bread-based experience either of us had experienced in years.

As we wobbled to our car, we made a bee-line to our beds for nap. Now that was a brunch.

Brunch at FARM at Carneros is served on Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., reservations recommended. 299-4880. farmatthecarnerosinn.com