Oktoberfest friendly wines

Posted on September 26, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Fall is here and Wine Country is filled with beer and brats, which make for a well deserved break from harvest season and the ever-growing popularity of clean eating.

However, Oktoberfest doesn’t just mean beer, it also means delicious wines the celebrate heritage German grapes – made right here in Sonoma County. Here are my top wines to bring out the German-in-you during this Oktoberfest.

Korbel Riesling California Champagne ($21.99)

This winery exclusive sparkling Riesling has a touch of sweetness, however, it will please both fans of dry and sweet wines. Orange blossom and stone fruit wraps up with clover and honey. Serve with spicy food or make it an digestif with a fine blue cheese. korbel.com

Imagery 2015 Riesling, Upper Ridge ($26)

A Best of Class winner at this year’s Harvest Fair, this is a Riesling for Viognier drinkers. A floral nose, a strong taste of stone-fruit and a nice minerality makes for a nice acid-forward wine. Spicy food friendly. imagerywinery.com

Passaggio 2015 Dry Riesling, Lake County ($32)

Passaggio’s first foray into Riesling, this wine is super dry and makes for a nice option for Sauvignon Blanc drinkers. A taste of Asian pear, cinnamon and a touch of mango. Enjoy paired with your favorite dish from Delhi Belly. passaggiowines.com

Gundlach Bundschu 2015 Gewürztraminer, Sonoma Coast ($25)

GunBun has been producing Gewürz for over 150 years, so they know what they’re doing. The wine is a bit tropical with a touch of cherry and peach blossoms and nice acid. It’s a classic and is a must for anyone seeking an introduce to Gewürz. gunbun.com

Mayo Family Winery 2013 Gewürztraminer, Kunde Ranch, Late Harvest ($35)

A stunner of a dessert wine, this late harvest Gewürz uses grapes from Kenwood. Granny smith apples, cinnamon and honey make this a great after-dinner fall sipper. mayofamilywinery.com