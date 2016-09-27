No-cost mammogram program at SV Hospital

Posted on September 27, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Throughout the month of October, Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Women’s Health Center will offer no-cost mammograms for uninsured and underinsured Sonoma Valley women over the age of 40.

The screening program, known as Project Pink, is made available as a community service through a special grant from the Sonoma Valley Hospital Foundation.

The program is open for women who live or work in Sonoma Valley, have not had a mammogram within the past 12 months and have had difficulty affording a mammogram because they are uninsured, underinsured, or have a high deductible.

Women seeking a mammogram must first obtain an order from their physician, who can fax the order to SVH at 935.5271. Those who do not have a regular physician and do not plan to get one should call the hospital for an appointment at 935.5215. To make an appointment call 935.5215, and mention the Project Pink no-cost mammogram program.