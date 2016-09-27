Start me up

Posted on September 27, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Unauthorized Rolling Stones band caps a day of free live music on Sonoma Plaza as part of Oktoberfest 2016, a fundraiser for Sonoma Valley Youth Soccer, on Saturday, October 1.

From noon to 9 p.m., the event will include games and soccer for kids, food, beer and wine, plus community groups and local vendors. The music lineup includes Radar, Outrun the Sun, The Trips, and Burned Out Lights. Free admission.

At 7:30 p.m. there will be a semi-pro soccer game at Arnold Field; tickets available at the gate. Sonomasoccer.org