The Blessing of Sonoma animals — and not just dogs and cats

Posted on September 27, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

All creatures, great and small, will be hosted at Trinity Episcopal Church on Sunday, October 2 at the parish’s annual “Blessing of the Animals.”

The blessing, which will be held outdoors between the church’s sanctuary and parish hall, marks the celebration of the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment.

St. Francis (1181-1226) was known in his time for his generosity to the poor and ministry to lepers, but what many people today remember about him is his love of animals and the environment.

This year, noted Trinity’s Priest-in-Charge, the Rev. Canon Jim Thomas, “Come rain or come shine, the Feast of St. Francis will again be celebrated and all of God’s creatures will receive a blessing.”

All of Sonoma’s faithful animal companions and caregivers are encouraged to bring their pets: not just dogs, cats, hamsters, mice, turtles and tortoises, but also birds, fish, snakes and llamas, too.

“It’s an opportunity to teach children, especially, about endangered or abused animals, and what can be done to help them,” said Father Thomas. “We will join together with our faithful companions for a lively service and hands-on blessing and thanksgiving for all of God’s beautiful creations.”

The blessing begins at noon, after the church’s regular 10:30 a.m. service. Trinity Church is located at 275 East Spain Street.