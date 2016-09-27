The enduring legacy of Isadora Duncan

Posted on September 27, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Arts Live Showcase series presents “The Dance Legacy of Isadora Duncan: A Revolution in Aesthetics,” featuring Duncan expert Lois Flood, on Wednesday, September 28, 7:30pm, in Andrews Hall of the Sonoma Community Center.

In addition to performing dances inspired by Duncan’s classical aesthetic dance movement, Ms. Flood will provide insights into the remarkable career — and fascinating private life — of this feminist revolutionary. The evening will also feature historical narration and readings by guest poet Marjorie Lynne Wagner and a selection of music by Chopin, Schubert and Gluck to accompany the dances.

Duncan is considered an icon of freedom for women. She boldly rejected the cultural and legal restrictions placed on women in the early 1900s, overcame many tragedies in her personal life, and inspired thousands of people with her dancing. Hundreds of families brought their daughters to her dance schools in the U.S., Europe and even Communist Russia.

History buffs, dance lovers and those concerned with women’s issues will all enjoy the program,” says Executive Artistic Director of Sonoma Arts Live Jaime Love. “And in this election year, with the first woman candidate for President of the United States, it seems especially appropriate to have the immensely talented Ms. Flood bring this iconic feminist’s dances to life for our audiences.”

According to Flood, an estimated 80 dances from the Duncan repertory have been handed down through generations from teacher to student, dancer to dancer.

“Inspired by natural movement and set to exquisite classical music, Isadora’s dances are lively expressions of passion, strength, grief, defiance, and grace,” she said. “In the words of Isadora herself, ‘To awaken human emotion is the highest level of Art.’”

Tickets are $15 and available at sonomaartslive.org, or at the door starting one hour prior to the program.