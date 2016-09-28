The Sun Drinks ~ Sarah Stierch
Sarah Stierch Sarah Stierch is the Food + Drink Editor of the Sun (with occasional visits to other areas of the paper). Stierch has eaten, drunk, and written her way through 13 countries and the hottest food trends and communities in the USA. She's also a racing and travel geek, venturing beyond food/booze to cover subjects that connect to Sonoma Valley, such as IndyCar racing and other wine making regions. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post, the Independent, Salon, Gawker, Smithsonian and on National Public Radio, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Liana Estates comes to Carneros; wine, yoga, oysters and more

Posted on September 28, 2016 by Sarah Stierch
A picnic by San Pablo Bay is one of the many offerings at the new Liana Estates in Carneros (Photo: Michelle Walker)
The Carneros AVA can add another winery to its map: Liana Estates.

The winery is located off of Duhig Road, just south of Domaine Carneros. It opens this Saturday with a ribbon cutting at 10 AM.

Liana Estates is joining the ranks of many wineries focused on not only producing quality wine, but providing guests with experiences beyond the old school wine tasting. Experiences are inspired by the natural environment that the winery is set within.

Liana offers experiences that are growing in popularity in Wine Country, including yoga, customized picnics, and chef-centric vineyard dinners, but, they also offer a number of opportunities that are distinct and will surely put them on the radar of SF bloggers and Sunset in no time:

“Garden to Table,” in which guests make “nature-based masterpieces” (floral arrangements, rings made from succulents – yeah, it’s a thing!) and drink Liana wines.

“Bake and Bubbles” teaches guests how to shuck their own oysters, all while educating guests on oyster farming and sustainability – oh, and bubbles are served.

“Mozzarella Challenge” teaches guests how to make their own mozzarella, with guidance from Liana Estates Executive Chef Alex Espinoza.

Sisters Ariana and Lisa Peju are the force behind the new Lianna Estates (Photo: Brent Brenner)
A pet project of Ariana and Lisa Peju, the famed sisters of Peju Province Winery, Liana Estates boasts a vast property with beautiful views of the San Pablo Bay; a three-story building which includes a production facility, tasting room, and members only lounge; and a mercantile store, filled with fresh flowers, produce, olive oil and local art.

Oh, and don’t forget the wine – they produce a wide range of wines including Carneros’ classics, Pinot Noir and Chard, and even an Orange Muscat and Viognier.

Tastings start at $35. Liana Estates is open Mon-Sat 10AM-4PM and Sun 12 PM-4PM. 2750 Las Amigas Rd., Napa. lianaestates.com

 

