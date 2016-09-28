The Sun recommends: Gallian and Harrington for Sonoma City Council

Posted on September 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Deciding which two candidates to endorse for City Council this year was difficult. Everyone running, incumbents Laurie Gallian and David Cook, and candidates Amy Harrington and Jack Wagner, are all fine people who care about this community.

We’ve submitted questions to all of them, and their answers appear in this edition of the paper; we’ve also met with each of them personally and had a chance to chat and explore their interests and aspirations. This community is lucky to have four dedicated people ready to volunteer their time serving in office. After deliberation, however, we’ve selected Laurie Gallian and Amy Harrington for our endorsement and support.

In making our choices, we’ve considered the mix of the City Council. Given the three continuing members, we feel that Laurie and Amy will provide the right combination of solid experience and enthusiastic innovation and leadership. We like how this new council will look, and feel it can become a solid working group that produces results.

Laurie Gallian brings eight years of experience on the city council, and a rich network of contacts and relationships throughout the county. As the longest-serving member of the council, her institutional memory is vital, providing needed continuity, particularly as the city hires a new City Manager later this year.

Laurie has worked closely with other elected officials and organizations in Sonoma County, and her understanding of the ways in which our region is deeply interconnected has helped Sonoma in myriad ways. We cannot afford to lose her knowledge and ability to network with the agencies and individuals that govern so much of life in Sonoma County, Sonoma Valley and the City of Sonoma.

Laurie is hard working, thorough and careful in her decision-making; admittedly her care and caution sometimes makes her seem less forceful than some might prefer. On balance, however, we feel Laurie is a steady hand on the wheel of government, and look forward to her leadership for four more years, particularly on climate action and affordable housing.

Amy Harrington is new to Sonoma political life, but not new to politics; one could even say politics is in her blood. She currently serves on the Community Services and Environment Commission, where her ability to sharply focus on problematic issues and forge solutions is welcome. Her law practice, and her labor organizing work before that, ground her in the real world; she’s not adversarial but we also sense she won’t back down when core principles are at stake.

As to those core principles, Amy clearly has the needs of residents foremost in her mind. She wants to make sure it’s the City Council that drives decision-making, not the city’s paid staff. We expect her no-nonsense, direct approach to problem solving will be of benefit to the community. Aware of the challenges we face, Amy will be a champion for those who live and work here in Sonoma. She will listen to the community and help organize it to implement new ideas and solutions.

Our community has needs; more affordable housing, more attention to the environment, more better-paying jobs, more regional collaboration, and more action by government to insure these things happen. In our opinion Laurie Gallian and Amy Harrington are the right choices to address these needs.