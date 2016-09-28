Who runs the city?

Posted on September 28, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I received a notice from David Goodison, Sonoma City Planning Director, indicating that on Monday, September, 19, the City Council would consider whether to grant the 20269 Broadway affordable project a waiver to the processing restrictions of the Growth Management Ordinance. It read “…the Growth Management Ordinance regulates the pace of development in Sonoma by requiring large projects (defined as residential developments of 20 units or more) to accumulate growth management allocations that are distributed annually in increments not exceeding 20 units per year per project.”

He states that because this is an 100 percent affordable project and “because the level of City participation on the project exceeds what normally occurs, in that the City Council allocated $100,000 to assist in predevelopment funding, it is staff’s view that the project qualifies for the exemption.”

Hmm, who recommended that the Council give SAHA $100k earlier this year?

The City Planning Director. Who recommended changes earlier to the development code to modify the way mixed use zoning is interpreted? The City Planning Director. Makes one wonder who is running our fair city?

Elections are right around the corner. Folks might want to think about voting for council members who do not allow themselves to be manipulated by City Staff.

Roda Lee Myers, Sonoma