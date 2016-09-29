Council sidesteps housing rules

Posted on September 29, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Planning Department is recommending that City Council grant a waiver so that SAHA’s proposed plan (for affordable housing at 20269 Broadway) can sidestep a process designed to help government regulate growth. The rationale is that Sonoma is experiencing an affordable housing emergency and emergencies require swift and immediate action. But the lack of acceptable levels of affordable housing in Sonoma is hardly sudden and unforeseen — it has been a serious issue for 35 years.

I am concerned by the number of actions taken by this City Council that allow laws and ordinances to be negated and ignored when it comes to the plan. These actions have been taken in a time when a general discussion of affordable housing seems frenzied and full of controversy. My concerns are based on the regulations and procedures that have been altered or swept out of the way these past few month

Many of the steps the Planning Department and Council have taken together have been characterized as merely tidying up loose ends or to use the Planning Department’s word, “housekeeping.” But the cumulative steps will have the significant effect of putting too many people on a small lot that has numerous limitations.

The Broadway site is labeled as a “housing opportunity” but that designation does not mean it is ideally suited to house between 150 and 200 people. Density is not only a matter of how many people can occupy a development, it also includes their possessions and their visitors’ possessions. Be aware of all the parliamentary moves that will lead to the erosion of City Planning Practices and the building of a far too-dense development in the name of a 35-year-old emergency.

Lynn Fiske Watts, Sonoma