So long, Sisters

Posted on September 30, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

I recently had that urge to hang out in a favorite local haunt…maybe check out the current sale and pick up a new item to wear, visit with the staff or a friend who might be there shopping, see how the cards I make are selling. Time for a visit to “Sisters.” Then I remembered. Sisters, the fine consignment store, is gone. Its West Napa Street location lease not renewed, so another wine tasting venue can be created or that new hotel for the high-end tourists can be built just off of our Plaza.

We have lost more than a store. It was a gem of our town. Sisters supported local card artists by displaying and selling their art. Sisters often held fundraisers, not only for the Community Center, for FISH and many others, but an individual customer or friend who was ill and needed support. They held seminars on health, even fashion tips. There was always something going on. It was not just a store.

No, Sisters was not just a store but an important, supportive part of our community that is now gone so more tourist development can flourish. The rents in Sonoma forced this great place to move to Santa Rosa. We should all pay the new Sisters a visit at their new location (2700 Yulupa Ave) and show them the love and support they deserve after all they gave to us. Give Chris and her staff a hug.

Anne Shapiro, Sonoma