Grange clarifies future plans

Posted on October 1, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In response to the recent article by Gina Cuclis regarding the Sonoma Valley Grange Hall, there are a few items to clarify. While we have voted to move forward in creating a foundation to manage the hall and it’s outreach in the community, we have not voted to become “independent”. We are mainly looking to stay out of the legal fight but will comply with final rulings as they pertain to our hall specifically.

We are, as Cuclis wrote, working diligently to complete the renovations to this hall, which has long been an asset for the Sonoma Valley and particularly the farming and Springs community. There exists many opportunities for those who support these endeavors to become involved with the project. Funds are still needed to complete this work, but we are also seeking individuals who would like to participate on all levels. You can contact us at [email protected]

Finally, we are currently working towards re-opening and hope to announce shortly a Grand Reopening event where we can celebrate at the Hall!

Seth Dolinsky, SVG President, Boyes Hot Springs