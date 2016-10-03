Blowing in the Wind: Sustainable Tourism

Posted on October 3, 2016 by Fred Allebach

Illegal and too many vacation rentals are a continuing problem in the community. They erode housing stock and drive up rental prices, all in favor of tourists over residents.

Rather than simply a housing issue, vacation rentals can be more effectively framed as part of a Sustainable Tourism initiative. The following link will give some ideas.

https://www.gstcouncil.org/en/gstc-certification/gstc-criteria/criteria-for-hotels-and-tour-operators.html

If a city or region is to be actually sustainable, that means multiple bottom lines have to be accounted for, not just the economic bottom line of the biggest money players. In Sonoma County the big money players are wine, hospitality and market rate housing development. For example, the wine grape grower’s 100% sustainability initiative serves only their own interests. How a monoculture ag policy meets regional food needs, and how labor relations interface with the community are essentially ignored.

To the extent that the big money players dominate policy and facts on the ground, this is business as usual and it is unsustainable in the long run as evidenced by two main indicators: our climate predicament and our gross inequity of wealth.

Sustainable Tourism, as referenced in a previous Sun editorial serves the client, the community and the future, whereas hospitality serves only the client. http://sonomasun.com/2016/04/28/tourism-vs-hospitality/

Indeed we have more emphasis on hospitality in Sonoma than on sustainable tourism. It seems the Tourism Improvement District (TID), as a mission-defined, hospitality-focused group, is actually working at cross-purposes to what many residents and council members want. Council members express concern but then fall short of articulating negative costs and hatching any plans to address them.

Sustainable tourism fits perfectly with council goals. I took meticulous notes at the goal setting meeting and I know at least three or more council members support this in principle. That’s three votes for possible action. What could be a better frame to address this council goal than a formal city sustainable tourism policy? The council cannot, in my opinion, support no-holes-barred hospitality, with a $750,000 per year for 10 years give-away to the TID, and then also say they are concerned about the impacts of tourism. Costs have to be weighed and not glossed over.

Many individual members of the community support sustainability principles, as do many civil society non-profits and NGOs, and these all come together in a trajectory that many would like to see the city council take. Climate mitigation and the incipient climate resilience project are big pieces of the puzzle here, along with diversifying agriculture and the economy. Our task: be a democracy, make the system work for us and not only a few big players who always seem to run off with all the benefits.

Organizations and programs that would or do support sustainable tourism in principle: Citta Slow, Praxis Peace Institute, CALM, the Sun editorial board, the North Bay Climate Adaptation Initiative, the SEC’s Sustainable Sonoma initiative (with the Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau as supporters), the county Food System Alliance, Preserve Rural Sonoma County, Wine Water Watch, NapaVision 2050, Transition Sonoma Valley, La Luz Center, Sonoma Valley Hospital, Sonoma Valley Community Health Center, Climate Action 2020, the North Bay Organizing Project, Jobs with Justice, the First Congregational Church Earth Care Committee, the Methodist Church Spiritual Action housing group, the Grange, F.I.S.H., Redwood Food Bank, Catholic Charities, and on. There is a likely potential consensus for sustainable tourism policy, across many different interests. It is even possible that county agencies like the Water Agency, Ag and Open Space District, Regional Climate Protection Authority, and Health Action would chip in.

The council (and Board of Supervisors) would have plenty of wind in it sails, from a wide cross-section of public support, to comprehensively address the costs and benefits of tourism, and to set a sustainable tourism policy in place, to represent what many in the community would like to see. The above-mentioned groups I am sure, would love to contribute content towards developing a city sustainable tourism policy.

This need not take forever, a Sustainable Tourism platform can easily be put together from existing planks of many NGO’s and government agency’s stated measures, principles and goals. A sustainability frame can be found right within council goals: climate action, housing and focus on community/ Valley residents.

Vacation rentals, high housing costs, low wages, inflated prices, environmental impacts, these are all symptoms of a system that has allowed the excesses of a few to impact the well-being of the many. Government’s legitimate role is to control excesses in favor of larger public and environmental interests. Hopefully a new council; and city manager will find themselves energized to act decisively on what up to now has been a lot of disjointed talk and ad hoc policy making regarding how to manage the costs of tourism.

Sonoma has suffered from a lack of unified voice to express exactly what I am saying here about sustainable tourism. Every group and NGO is in its own silo. However, community support for sustainable tourism could easily be awakened and the council would have to take note. The writing is on the wall; we just need a concerted community acknowledgement of common interest in support of a formal sustainable tourism policy.