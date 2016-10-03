Glen Ellen Village Fair

October 3, 2016

The 26th Annual Glen Ellen Village Fair boasts “the world’s shortest parade,” leaving plenty of time to enjoy music on two stages, peruse the arts and crafts booths, sample the wares of food and beverage vendors, play games for kids and enter the famous quilt raffle.

Eighty vendors in all, stretching across the bridge along a closed Arnold Drive, with plenty of low-tech, small town charm. This year’s theme: Jack London’s Valley of the Moon. Sunday, October 9, from noon (parade begins) to 5 p.m. Arnold closed between London Ranch Road and Warm Springs Road, so plan, park, walk and bike accordingly.