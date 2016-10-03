Mary’s Pizza now by the slice on Sonoma Plaza

Posted on October 3, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Like a food truck without wheels, the new Slice Shack, from the Mary’s Pizza folks, now offers walk-away pizza from a small storefront at 14 West Spain Street in Sonoma.

Homemade soups, meatballs in a sourdough bread bowl and salads are among quick service options at the mini-location, which does have limited seating at inside stools and outside tables.

Vince Albano, CEO and Mary Fazio’s grandson, says the concept provides “fast and fresh homemade Italian food that allows guests to get in and out without taking up too much of their time.” Meals should be ready within three to five minutes.

Food & Beverage Director and Grandson-In-Law to Mary Fazio, Vince Dito promises Mary’s signature Italian Comfort Food with a few twists, “to keep our loyal fans on their toes.” Some of his creations specific to this location include a special Spicy Sausage and Jalapeño Pizza, a red and white meatball sauce, and the original Mary’s meatballs in a sourdough bread bowl topped with sauce and cheese.

The interior features dark burgundy walls, vintage tin tile wainscoting, chalkboard menu boards, and a wall mural to illustrating founder Mary Fazio’s journey from Italy to Sonoma.