Candidate Forum for Sonoma Valley, County school board seats

Posted on October 4, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley candidates for both Sonoma County Board of Education, District 1, and ther Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees will participate in a forum on Tuesday, October 18, at La Luz Center in the Springs.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for a meet and greet with candidates, followed by the forum at 6:30 p.m.. Candidates invited include Trustee Gina Cuclis and opponent Jason Carter for Sonoma County Board of Education District 1; and Trustee Gary DeSmet and opponent John Kelly for Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board.

Candidates will answer predetermined questions, followed by questions from the public. There will also be informational tables for local ballot measures and voter registration. Spanish language interpretation will be provided.

The free event is sponsored by the El Verano Elementary English Language Acquisition Committee (ELAC) and co-sponsored by North Bay Organizing Project (NBOP), La Luz Center, and the Springs Community Alliance.

La Luz Center is located at 17560 Greger St. in Sonoma Valley.

For those unable to meet the candidates in person, the forum will be broadcast on Sonoma Valley Television Channel 27 (SVTV 27) and on Facebook, Livestream. Please contact Claudia Robbins at [email protected] to submit a question for candidates or a request for an informational space for local ballot measures. Please title your email, “School Candidates Forum.”