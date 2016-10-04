Get thrifty for hunger

October 16 is World Food Day and Sonoma will be celebrating in style with a thrifty fashion themed fundraiser.
Organized by two local nonprofits, End World Hunger 2030 and Bon Marche Thrift Store, the event will raise funds for Sonoma Overnight Support (SOS) and Gardens for Health in Rwanda.
Guests are encouraged to wear thrift-store regalia and a live auction will take place, with all proceeds benefiting programming that supports small farms in Rwanda and free meals provided to local homeless and people in need at SOS.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Readers Books, Pharmaca, and Bon Marche Thrift Stores. The event is October 16, 4PM-8PM at Burlingame Hall, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Contact [email protected] for more information.