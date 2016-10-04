Sarah Stierch Sarah Stierch is the Food + Drink Editor of the Sun (with occasional visits to other areas of the paper). Stierch has eaten, drunk, and written her way through 13 countries and the hottest food trends and communities in the USA. She's also a racing and travel geek, venturing beyond food/booze to cover subjects that connect to Sonoma Valley, such as IndyCar racing and other wine making regions. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post, the Independent, Salon, Gawker, Smithsonian and on National Public Radio, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Get thrifty for hunger

Posted on October 4, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

October 16 is World Food Day and Sonoma will be celebrating in style with a thrifty fashion themed fundraiser.

Organized by two local nonprofits, End World Hunger 2030 and Bon Marche Thrift Store, the event will raise funds for Sonoma Overnight Support (SOS) and Gardens for Health in Rwanda.

Guests are encouraged to wear thrift-store regalia and a live auction will take place, with all proceeds benefiting programming that supports small farms in Rwanda and free meals provided to local homeless and people in need at SOS.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Readers Books, Pharmaca, and Bon Marche Thrift Stores. The event is October 16, 4PM-8PM at Burlingame Hall, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. Contact [email protected] for more information.

