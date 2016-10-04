Hot licks for school music benefit

Posted on October 4, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The blues and Americana band 3 on a Match plays a benefit for the Sonoma Charter School and Flowery Elementary music programs on Sunday, October 9 at Barking Dog Roasters.

3 on a Match features Smokin’ Joe Herrschaft, vocals and harmonica, Paul Christopulos, guitar, and Mikey Cannon, drums. The band plays acoustic blues and American roots music, “from Dylan to Delta.”

The evening of Blues & Barbecue, 5 to 7 p.m., includes live music and a selection from the house menu, including smoked tri-tip and vegetarian sandwiches. Tickets are $25 and available now at the venue, 18133 Sonoma Highway.