Classical concert season announced

Posted on October 5, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Classical Music Society will begin its 13th season with the Italian Saxophone Quartet on November 20 in a five-concert season ending in May.

All concerts will be held at Vintage House Sonoma, 264 First St. E. in Sonoma.

For the opening concert, the Italian Saxophone Quartet returns for the third time to Sonoma. The ensemble combines classical, crossover, popular, and film music performed with humor, zest, and impeccable technical proficiency.

On Sunday, January 22, 2017, Slavyanka, founded through the Yale Russian Chorus, returns to Sonoma for a second concert after a string of live performances in Russia. The program of lush vocal music includes a performance of the Polovtsian Dances by Alexander Borodin, whose music was the basis for the Tony Award winning Broadway musical “Kismet.”

The Prima Trio, anchored by pianist Anastasia Dedik, returns to Sonoma for the third time on Sunday, March 19. This innovative pairing of violin, piano, and clarinet presents an eclectic mix of genres and styles with an inspired repertoire.

Sonoma’s own, world acclaimed violinist Nigel Armstrong (pictured) returns for an accompanied recital of technically challenging works spanning the last three centuries. A homecoming concert on Sunday, April 23.

The season concludes on Sunday, May 14, with The Alexander String Quartet, a Sonoma favorite. The Mothers Day program of Mozart, Shostakovich, and Walton shows off one of the greatest quartets in the world.

Concert begin at 3 p.m. Tickets for each concert are $35 general, $25 for members of the Society, and $10 for students. Sonomaclassical.org.