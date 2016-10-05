Team Sugarloaf Harvest Hoedown

Posted on October 5, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The consortium of nonprofit groups that runs Sugarloaf Ridge State Parks celebrates four years of stewardship with a mountaintop party on Sunday, October 9.

The evening includes a sunset cocktail reception behind the White Barn, followed by a buffet dinner (roasted pig and grilled harvest vegetables) under the mighty oak and desert around the campfire. Plus music by Adam Traum. Robert Ferguson Observatory will lead complimentary tours beginning around 7 p.m. $60, $20 for 18 and younger. Sonomaecologycenter.org