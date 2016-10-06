The juice man

Posted on October 6, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Michael Keaton, who would two years later launch the Batman franchise with the same director, stars in “Beetlejuice,” Tim Burton’s first directing gig.

In the 1988 film, a manic Keaton is a crazed and devious ghost — ‘the afterlife’s leading freelance bio-exorcist’ –- who helps newly-deads (Gena Davis and Alec Baldwin) haunt a family of yuppies from their house. With Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara and creepy 80s character actor Jeffrey Jones, plus a soundtrack, the first of many on Burton’s films, by Danny Elfman.

7 p.m. Monday, October 10. $9. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.