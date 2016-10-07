Springs Community Alliance meets Tuesday

Posted on October 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The public is invited to the monthly meeting of the Springs Community Alliance on Thursday, October 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sonoma Charter School, 17202 Sonoma Hwy, at Vailetti Drive in the Springs.

The agenda will include a variety of topics including follow up on the recent Springs Festival, details on the upcoming candidate forum on October 18, and volunteer opportunities with RISK Sonoma. The group provides a network of parent/peer support and connections to services that helps parents, caregivers, educators, guardians and family members who are dealing with issues affecting their children or children in their care.

The meeting is open to the public and anyone with an interest in the Springs is welcome to attend and weigh in on issues that matter to them.

SCA’s mission is to serve as a hub of action and information affecting the interests and well-being of all people who live in, serve, or conduct business within the “Springs” neighborhoods of El Verano, Boyes Hot Springs, Fetters Hot Springs and Agua Caliente.

The goals of the alliance include economic development; environmental safety, beauty and preservation; traffic and roadway issues; health; community outreach and hospitality.

Regular meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month.

Art by Michael Acker