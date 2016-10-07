Thompson likes Dodd

Posted on October 7, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

This election season is unlike any other in recent memory. We don’t need divisiveness, we need direction and leadership. We need people to build bridges, not walls. Only by working together can we find real solutions to the challenges we face. Throughout my time in public service, my number one priority has always been to bring results home and make a meaningful difference for the great people I have the privilege to represent. And to do that, I’ve always been willing to work with anyone, on any side of the aisle. I see a similar commitment to bipartisan problem solving in Assemblymember Bill Dodd, and that’s why I’m proud to have endorsed him for the State Senate.

I have worked with Bill in a number of capacities over the years. We’ve worked together to tackle difficult challenges related to transportation, social services and the environment. In every instance, he has distinguished himself as someone who is willing to work with all members of our community to get things done. He is fair, considers all sides of an issue, and bases his decisions on what’s best for the people he serves, not on political ideology.

I have dedicated my life to public service. I see that same level of commitment in Bill Dodd. We can trust Bill to work hard to better our state and our district for our kids and grandkids. That’s why I’m proud to support his candidacy for the State Senate.

Mike Thompson, Congressman, 5th District, St. Helena