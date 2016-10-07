Sarah Stierch Sarah Stierch is the Food + Drink Editor of the Sun (with occasional visits to other areas of the paper). Stierch has eaten, drunk, and written her way through 13 countries and the hottest food trends and communities in the USA. She's also a racing and travel geek, venturing beyond food/booze to cover subjects that connect to Sonoma Valley, such as IndyCar racing and other wine making regions. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post, the Independent, Salon, Gawker, Smithsonian and on National Public Radio, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Ziemienski exhibition to benefit art in schools

Posted on October 7, 2016 by Sarah Stierch
"The Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco" by Dennis Ziemienski
Sonoma’s Adastra Wine & Art will play host to a painting exhibition by Sonoma artist Dennis Ziemienski.

Ziemienski’s iconic paintings of California and the American west placed him into the international limelight. His artwork graced the promotional materials for Super Bowl XXIX and the 2006 Kentucky Derby, and locally for the Sonoma Valley International Film Festival, the Olive Festival, and the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

A collection of his work will be on display at Adastra until the end of the month.

The public will be have the chance to mingle with Ziemienski and experience the exhibition at a reception on October 15th, which will feature wine by Adastra and food from Oso.

Proceeds from the exhibition benefit the Sonoma Plein Air Foundation, which supports art programs in Sonoma Valley schools.

The reception is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5 E. Napa St., Sonoma. RSVP via [email protected] or by calling 707-255-4818. adastrawines.com

