Assemblymember Dodd adds to Dunbar civics lesson

Posted on October 8, 2016 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Fourth and fifth grade Dunbar Elementary School students who had been studying government got a lesson Friday from an inside source — Assemblymember Bill Dodd.

Dodd joined the students to talk about democracy, what the government does and why it’s so important, even for kids. He also took questions from the students.

“I was blown away with how inquisitive and insightful these students were,” said Assemblymember Dodd. “It’s clear to me that the teachers and staff at Dunbar are doing a great job preparing our future leaders.”

One youngster asked “Have you ever met the President?” Dodd recounted meeting President Obama in the Oval Office to witness him sign the declaration establishing the Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, which Dodd had urged the President to create.

The question of the day came from a discussion on how a bill becomes a law. A boy asked a simple but apparently difficult question to answer, “Why are they called bills?” Assemblymember Dodd pondered the question, “I actually don’t know why they’re called bills,” he admitted. “I’ll have to get back to you on that.”

Dodd said he plans to get the answer and write the young boy a letter answering his question and congratulating the boy on stumping his legislator.

Dodd represents the 4th Assembly District, which includes the Sonoma Valley. He is running for State Senate, against Marika Yamada, for the seat that includes the city of Sonoma.