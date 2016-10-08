The Sun Eats ~ Sarah Stierch
Sarah Stierch Sarah Stierch is the Food + Drink Editor of the Sun (with occasional visits to other areas of the paper). Stierch has eaten, drunk, and written her way through 13 countries and the hottest food trends and communities in the USA. She's also a racing and travel geek, venturing beyond food/booze to cover subjects that connect to Sonoma Valley, such as IndyCar racing and other wine making regions. Her work has been featured in the Huffington Post, the Independent, Salon, Gawker, Smithsonian and on National Public Radio, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Archives

Get uncorked for mentoring

Posted on October 8, 2016 by Sarah Stierch

Sonoma home winemakers and local chefs come together on Sunday, October 30, to get “uncorked” for two local nonprofits.

Sonoma Uncorked will feature unique wines from Sonoma Home Winemakers and small bites by from local chefs. A silent auction will also take place.

All proceeds from the event benefit Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, a school-based mentoring program, and Kiwanis of Sonoma Plaza, which supports children, seniors and other nonprofits through funding, service projects and volunteering.

Tickets are $35 and the event takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Barn at Tyge William Cellars, 23570 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. Buy tickets here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>