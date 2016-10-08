Get uncorked for mentoring

Sonoma home winemakers and local chefs come together on Sunday, October 30, to get “uncorked” for two local nonprofits.
Sonoma Uncorked will feature unique wines from Sonoma Home Winemakers and small bites by from local chefs. A silent auction will also take place.
All proceeds from the event benefit Sonoma Valley Mentoring Alliance, a school-based mentoring program, and Kiwanis of Sonoma Plaza, which supports children, seniors and other nonprofits through funding, service projects and volunteering.
Tickets are $35 and the event takes place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Barn at Tyge William Cellars, 23570 Arnold Dr., Sonoma. Buy tickets here.